The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship on Saturday...

Sunderland faced Queens Park Rangers in the Championship at Loftus Road on Saturday.

The Black Cats came into the game having won three on the spin against Hull City, Luton Town and Oxford United, with Le Bris’ team also five points clear at the top of the league before kick-off.

However, after a 0-0 draw in London, Sunderland’s lead at the top was cut to three points after Championship rivals Leeds United managed to win their game.

Here, though, we take a look at the interesting moments that you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash against QPR in the Championship:

QPR’s fantastic gesture to Sunderland ahead of game

QPR’s clash with Sunderland marked the London club’s Remembrance Day home fixture.

In a classy and brilliant move ahead of the game, QPR read out the names of fallen Sunderland players in World War I and World War II over the tannoy at Loftus Road, including legendary goalie Leigh Richmond Roose.

The Welsh stopper lost his life in World War I but was renowned as one of the best players in his position in the Edwardian period. Roose played in 91 league matches and seven cup games for Sunderland between 1907 and 1910, helping the club to finish second in the league on two occasions.

To say Roose was a character would be an understatement. The goalkeeper was prone to displays of bad temper throughout his club career and once assaulted one of the Sunderland directors, beating him so badly that the FA banned him for 14 days. Imagine that in this day and age?

Sunderland’s fresh suspension blow and further worry

Jobe Bellingham was sent off in the second half for a late challenge on his QPR counterpart.

If the tackle is judged in the violent conduct category, the midfielder could miss up to three games with Sunderland next in action against Preston North End on Wednesday night. The former Birmingham City man also remains on four yellow cards so could be in line for a further one-game suspension if he is cautioned upon his return to Le Bris’ side, whenever that may be.

Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts was also booked in the second half, which takes his tally to four cautions this season. Five yellows triggers a one-game suspension at any stage before the 19th game of the campaign. Chris Rigg, who didn’t play any part in the game after missing the clash with an issue, is also on four cards alongside Trai Hume, who avoided being carded against QPR.

Funnily enough, Jobe’s father - non-league legend Mark Bellingham - was spotted in the sold-out away end at Loftus Road as Sunderland battled QPR.

Sunderland’s in-game injury worries

Alan Browne came in for the injured Rigg ahead of the clash against QPR.

However, it was heart-in-mouth stuff regarding the Republic of Ireland international in the very first minute after the former Preston North End midfielder was clattered and spent some time on the floor. Thankfully, he recovered and played the full 90 minutes.

Romaine Mundle also went down in the second half, with Sunderland fans fearing the worst after the winger was the recipient of a heavy challenge from a QPR player. After a couple of moments, though, the former Tottenham man was back on his feet. He was later withdrawn for Aaron Connolly but the switch was tactical and not injury-related.