Sunderland have welcomed an important first-team player back into the fold following a lengthy injury layoff

Régis Le Bris has been handed an injury boost with the return to training of defender Aji Alese.

The former West Ham man picked up an ankle knock at the end of August after making a superb start to the season before his injury. At the time, Sunderland were hopeful that he would be able to make his return after the November international break.

Sunderland are without a game until the Championship clash against Millwall at The Den the week after next but have been boosted by the return of Alese to training with the central defender pictured back out on the grass on the club’s social media channels.

The Black Cats moved quickly on deadline day when they discovered the severity of Alese’s injury, signing Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham on loan for the rest of the campaign, who has done well alongside Luke O’Nien in the heart of Le Bris’ defence.

It is unlikely that Alese will be fit to start against Millwall, but his return to training will be a timely boost to Le Bris amid several injuries and suspensions. Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne are expected to miss the clash due to injury. Jobe Bellingham, Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts are also suspended for the game in London.

Though the Black Cats are unlikely to rush Alese back to first-team action given his lengthy absence, the defender may take a spot on the bench against Millwall with Le Bris down to the bare bones in some areas.