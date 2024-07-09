Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s new head coach is meeting players to spell out his vision for the team in the weeks ahead

Régis Le Bris has a ‘clear’ idea of where he sees Jobe Bellingham fitting into his Sunderland side and will hold talks with the 18-year-old to spell out his vision.

Bellingham enjoyed a successful debut campaign on Wearside, scoring 7 goals in 47 appearances all competitions. He has attracted the interest of Premier League clubs in the early stages of the transfer window but in a significant update on Monday, reports said that he had decided to stay at the club for another season at least.

Should that be the case, then settling a position in the side after a season in which he played a number of different roles. Le Bris says he understands the challenge the youngster is facing as he bids to forge his own reputation in the game but is hugely excited at the prospect of working with such a talented player.

The new head coach began the process of holding individual meetings with his players towards the end of last week, a process that will step up again in the coming days.

"It is difficult with two brothers, for the younger to build themselves, I think,” Le Bris said at his opening press conference.

“They are different. I need to have many experiences with Jobe before saying anything because he is very talented, obviously, but he is also very young. I don't know how many games he has had - maybe 50 or 60 - and that is really a huge experience for his age. I think he is ambitious and he wants to improve. It could be very interesting for him to understand how his brother performs right now, but he also has to find his own way. I am looking forward to working with him, I think he can be a great player.