Sunderland’s head coach has provided an update on the fitness of Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson and Dan Ballard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has provided a significant update on Chris Rigg, Dan Ballard and Anthony Patterson ahead of this week’s trip to Preston North End.

Rigg, 17 missed last weekend’s goalless draw against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in the Championship with the Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne replacing him in the starting XI for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the clash, Le Bris stated that he was hopeful that Rigg would return to training this week with Sunderland facing games against Preston North End on Wednesday evening and Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

However, ahead of Wednesday’s game, Le Bris confirmed that Rigg was available for selection. The Frenchman also revealed that Ballard was is after his recent injury woes for the game against Preston North End but added that Patterson is unlikely to make the clash.

The report is done every morning and it was better this morning so probably for Preston it will be too short but we'll see for Saturday,” Le Bris said on Patterson, before also responding with “yes” when asked if Rigg and Ballard were available for the Preston game.

He added: “We're happy because many players are back in the team and it wasn't the case before, we were on the edge. For example Ballard, for example Eliezer, Aji not for Preston but probably later but he's training now with the team so it's good news and Rigg as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Rigg, Sunderland’s head coach added that he was “really pleased” that the teenager would be back available for selection having trained well on Monday morning following a problem with his chest before the clash with QPR last weekend.

“Obviously when we think about a problem in the chest we can think many, many, many things about the issue but fortunately it wasn't bad and he trained very well this morning so I'm very pleased for sure. Pleased for him and pleased for the team because he's very important for us.

“For the balance of the team it's very interesting on that side with Patrick, with Trai, they are playing so well in that triangle and when you lose an element like that we need to recreate or rebuild something new so you need time and sometimes it's different with a different output but it's important for us and I'm happy he will be in the team for Preston.”

On Ballard, Le Bris added: “He feels good and I think when he returned the first time he struggled because he wasn't 100 per cent from his feelings about his ankle, his tight as well so now he's really good so it's different and when you struggle with pain it's still difficult to find the right behaviour on the pitch so now he's good and we know that we have many players with four yellow cards so we don't know when it will happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris also stated regarding his squad depth with midfielder Jobe Bellingham facing a suspension following a red card against QPR: “We have a squad with I think 16, 17 players able to play in the core and then we have other young players. They need foundations to express themselves but the core exists at the minute so for me I'm confident with the options we have.We'll have to create something new but with the culture we have now it's not a problem.”

The Echo will have full coverage as Sunderland play Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship on Wednesday.