Eliezer Mayenda is having a breakthrough campaign for Sunderland but has had a difficult festive period

Régis Le Bris has issued his clear backing for Sunderland youngster Eliezer Mayenda and hinted that he has no intention of taking him out of the side.

Mayenda has impressed in the first half of the campaign having featured little last season, and especially given that he has been playing almost exclusively out of position in recent weeks, but has missed two big chances in the festive fixtures against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Le Bris has been impressed with the 19-year-old this season and says he is playing in a position where all mistakes are magnified.

“Resilience is a key word for footballers, for players who want to achieve high goals,” Le Bris said.

“Probably the two main positions on the pitch are the goalkeeper and the strikers. When they miss chances or make a big mistake with a goal at the end, it's always easier for the observers to say they are struggling.

“But watch the other players and they make loads of mistakes but the consequences are not the same. We have to support them when it's difficult. It's not just Eliezer, we have to support them. With mistakes they learn. After mistakes you can'y say it's finished for you. Every player makes mistakes. With a young team we have to assume it's sometimes more difficult. Maybe the last games it wasn't so good but we have to support them.

“They were 16th last season, now we are fourth. the gap is massive. We have supported them until now, we have to stay consistent. We have to keep going.”

Sunderland are looking to cut the gap between themselves and Sheffield United to two points with a win on Wednesday night.