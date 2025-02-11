How does Regis Le Bris win percentage compare to managers at Sunderland’s Championship rivals?

One of Sunderland’s promotion rivals is set to suffer a blow after Blackburn Rovers confirmed manager John Eustace had been given permission to speak to Derby County.

The Rams parted company with former manager Paul Warne last week and made an approach to the Ewood Park hierarchy requesting permission to speak to Eustace, who ended his playing career with Derby in 2015 before going into management with non-league club Kidderminster Harriers just months later. The Rovers board have shared their ‘extreme disappointment after Eustace requested to hold discussions with his old club, who are currently battling against relegation into League One.

A club statement continued: "With significant investment being made during the January transfer window, with six new additions, several of whom impressed during yesterday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolves, the board and ownership feel the club are in good position to challenge for one of the play-off places this season. With the squad bolstered, key players returning from injury and Rovers currently in a strong position in the Championship, the club and players remain focused on achieving the best possible outcome this season."

What impact a potential exit has on Rovers’ push for a Championship play-off spot remains to be seen - but there is no doubt Eustace has done an outstanding job during his time at Ewood Park and would be viewed as one of the managers of the season across the second tier. The same can be said of Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, who has made a big impact since he was confirmed as permanent successor to Michael Beale during the summer. There was an air of mystery and intrigue when the former Lorient head coach was appointed - but he has gone on to lead the Black Cats into contention for an automatic promotion place after racking up an impressive win ratio during the campaign.

Alex Neil (Millwall) - 55.6% Scott Parker (Burnley) - 52.9% Daniel Farke (Leeds United) - 57.50% Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) - 50.0% Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough) - 50.0% Frank Lampard (Coventry City) - 50.0% Tony Mowbray (West Bromwich Albion) - 50.0% Gary Rowett (Oxford United) - 45.5% John Mousinho (Portsmouth) - 44.04% Tom Cleverley (Watford) - 42.86% Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday) - 41.10% Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) - 37.5% Paul Heckingbottom (Preston North End) - 36.4% Johannes Thorup (Norwich City) - 35.3% Luke Williams (Swansea City) - 35.14% John Eustace (Blackburn Rovers) - 34.62% Omer Riza (Cardiff City) - 34.6% Marti Cifuentes (QPR) - 33.87% Ruben Selles (Hull City) - 33.3% Miron Musilic (Plymouth Argyle) - 33.3% Liam Manning (Bristol City) - 32.3% Mark Robins (Stoke City) - 28.6% Matt Bloomfield (Luton Town) - 0.00% Matt Hamshaw (Derby County - caretaker) - 0.00%