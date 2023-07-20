Sunderland have sold 33,371 season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign - with 17 days to go until their first match against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on August 6.

Season tickets went back on a month ago, following the club’s early bird offer, with 37,692 seats made available in total.

As of 11:30am on Thursday, July 20, the club had sold 33,371 season tickets as they prepare for a second consecutive year in the Championship. That means that 88.54 per cent of season tickets available have been sold.

Sunderland’s average attendance at the Stadium of Light for the 2022-23 season was 39,328 - the highest in the Championship by some distance. A sell-out crowd of 46,060 then attended the first leg of the side’s play-off semi-final against Luton last month.

Next season Sunderland will face Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League, while Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday will come up from League One.

Sunderland won the second game of their US tour against New Mexico United 3 -2 on Wednesday night ahead of a third fixture later this week.

Having fielded two XIs for each half of the win over San Antonio FC last time out, Tony Mowbray this time made no changes as he looks to give every player ninety minutes before they return to Wearside.