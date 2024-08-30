Régis Le Bris issues interesting update on Sunderland's search for his new assistant
Régis Le Bris says that Sunderland still intend to recruit a new assistant head coach but admitted that the process is currently paused.
The Black Cats had been expected to add at least one member to Le Bris’ backroom staff following his summer arrival, with an interview process in which the head coach himself was heavily involved taking place. No immediate option was identified and Le Bris says the decision was taken a fortnight ago to halt the search in order to focus on the closing stages of the transfer window.
He expects the search to resume as the club heads into the upcoming international break.
"Yes, we are still looking to do it,” Le Bris said.
“We decided about two weeks ago to stop that process at that level because of the work we had to do here in terms of developing the team and also the recruitment. It wasn't easy to also work on this third subject so we decided to pause it. Then, after the end of the transfer window, I think we will continue to search and add an assistant if it is possible."
