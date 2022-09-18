Watford boss Rob Edwards was left frustrated as his side gave up the initiative and eventually their lead at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The hosts twice led through Keinan Davis and a Luke O’Nien own goal, and looked dominant through the early stages of the second half.

Tony Mowbray’s youthful substitutes turned the tide, however, with Jewison Bennette scoring a dramatic late equaliser.

Sunderland celebrate their second equaliser against Watford

“When we were 2-1 up we almost go into protect mode a little bit, and this is where we need to improve now,” Edwards said.

“For a 20-minute spell after half time I saw a team that I want to see all the time, there were a lot of positives.

“That's where we want to be, what we want to latch onto.

“I'm frustrated but I can see positive signs, where we can get to.

“It's amazing how goals change games, we've had it before this season where we've got that goal and it's stopped us from doing the things that got us success. I feel like it wasn't straight after the goal today, but we want that consistency within games.

“It is hard to maintain that intensity that we had for the first 25 minutes of the second half but it's what we'll demand.

“We were getting success by being aggressive, pressing with intensity, playing forward, looking forward. They couldn't get out of their half for 20 minutes at the start of that half so we need to keep doing it.”

Tony Mowbray on Jewison Bennette

Tony Mowbray says Jewison Bennette will surprise Championship defenders after he rescued a point for Sunderland at Vicarage Road.

"Jewi doesn't speak a word of English, he just smiles at you as if he understands what you're saying to him, but he doesn't," Mowbray said afterwards.

"He's now heading to South Korea to play for Costa Rica and prepare for the World Cup - it's an amazing story for the kid.

"It's difficult for him to understand anything, we just put him in a position and let him run with the ball. I think early on his career here, he's going to surprise a few full backs because of how dynamic he is off the spot. He's very diminutive, he looks like a kid going on the pitch but he is electrically fast and it's exciting for us.

"I'm putting these lads on the pitch because I know they can make a difference."

Also now on international duty is Abdoullah Ba. "He's very talented and flies off tonight to join the France U20s," Mowbray said.

"It's just been difficult for us to get the work into them because we've not had any U21 games, which makes it hard to get their minutes and it makes it very hard for me to start them in a Championship game when they haven't played for four or five weeks.

"It was good for them to get minutes and the thing is it means that the lads in the dressing room will trust them, because they see the impact they make.