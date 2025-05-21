Romaine Mundle is hoping to play a part as Sunderland bid to win promotion at Wembley

Romaine Mundle says he is determined to try and repay the support of Sunderland fans by helping the club win promotion on Saturday.

The Black Cats face Sheffield United at Wembley and Mundle says it would mean ‘everything’ to help the club get back to the Premier League. The extent of the left winger’s involvement in the game remains to be seen, having made his return in extra time of the semi final following a hamstring injury. But the 22-year-old he is hoping he can realise a dream by playing in front of his family at Wembley.

“It'll be a special moment for me,” Mundle told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“It's a dream for any player. It's definitely a big dream of mine and hopefully it will come true on Saturday. I've been there for a couple of games there when Spurs were building the new stadium, so I was there when they played Barcelona and Messi was playing. That was an unbelievable night.

“Family means everything to me, having them there for that second leg to see all that unfold. I can't imagine them watching me at Wembley. I'm very grateful for all the people around me. To win would mean everything, especially after the season with the injuries and everything. But mainly just for the club really, it's a massive club that deserves to be in the Premier League. The fans deserve it, they travel a lot over the season and you can see how much it means to them. The fans and the club here are so tightknit, it's almost like a family club. I just hope we can repay them for that support.”

Mundle also reflected on his season so far in his interview with BBC Radio Newcastle, from stepping into Jack Clarke’s shoes to coping with the first significant injury of his career.

"I was nervous, I think that's normal,” Mundle said.

“A fantastic player like Jack Clarke is and what he'd done here, stepping into shoes like that you obviously feel a bit nervous. I just told myself to play my game and the rest would take care of itself, which it did.

"Then I had my injury, which was my first proper injury really. It was tough but I had a lot of support from the people around me and the club, so went quickly. I was just grateful for the support network that I had around me. It was something I had to come to terms with, do everything I could to get back. I was with Browney every day of my rehab, we would have a job about how it all went down because obviously it wasn't really natural [both getting injured in the same move]! These things happen but it was good to have him with me, he was experienced and helped me get through that.”

Romaine Mundle makes Sunderland penalty admission

Mundle confirmed that he would be happy to take a penalty at Wembley if it comes to it, having stepped forward against Millwall earlier this season. Luke O’Nien eventually took that penalty and missed, with Mundle visibly disappointed not to get the not. Mundle said he apologised in the aftermath of that incident and was ready if called upon this time around.

"With the penalty, it was just a miscommunication,” he said.

“I think it's natural for a player to want to take that pen. I apologised to the team obviously for the way I reacted, it was just a miscommunication. I've been practicing, I feel like I'm a good ball striker. I would put myself forward, I know my spot and then what will be will be. That's how I look at it.”