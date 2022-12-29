Ross Stewart: Middlesbrough and Rangers battle Stoke and Brentford for striker
An update has been shared regarding Ross Stewart’s transfer situation at Sunderland – and who the Black Cats could replace him with should he leave.
The Black Cats have been in talks with Stewart over fresh terms for some time but an agreement has not yet been reached. The Scot’s contract expires in the summer, but the club holds an option to extend the deal by 12 months, leaving 18 months on his deal to run.
Stewart was injured in the warm-up to the Middlesbrough game back in September and was out of action until December when he returned off the bench to score against Hull City earlier this month, then notching against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.
A host of clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, who helped Sunderland to promotion from League One last season and has scored six Championship goals in eight appearances this campaign, including Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Rangers amongst others.
Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie stated on Twitter today: “Middlesbrough are showing the strongest interest from a clutch of clubs wanting to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. Stewart could leave in January with Blackburn & Stoke among a number of Champ clubs - plus Rangers - keen. PL duo Crystal Palace & Brentford also monitoring.”
"Stewart is settled at Sunderland and wants to stay, but talks over a new contract have reached an impasse. Other clubs offering significantly more in wages & #SAFC could cash in on him now. If Stewart goes, Sunderland could replace him with Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.”