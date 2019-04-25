Scotland manager hunt latest as Sven-Goran Eriksson emerges as surprise contender amid interest in Sunderland boss Jack Ross

The Scottish FA are set to ramp up their efforts to appoint a new manager with a host of names in contention - with growing support for Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

The Scottish FA held a board meeting on Monday to draw up a shortlist with Ross reported to be on a list of potential candidates.

The Scottish FA are looking for a replacement for Alex McLeish, who was sacked last week after a poor start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The Daily Record report there has been interest from managers around the world in the role - with former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson throwing his hat into the ring for the role.

The Daily Record report: “Eriksson’s name was put forward by chief executive Ian Maxwell during Tuesday’s board meeting at Hampden, along with those of several other candidates from overseas.

“The big-earning Swede now hopes to make it on to Maxwell’s shortlist along with homegrown candidates such as Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, Sunderland’s Jack Ross, Steve Clarke of Kilmarnock and Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill.”

The Northern Echo report interest in Ross is growing within the Scottish FA as there is strong support for a ‘younger managerial appointment’.

They report: “There are a number of names under consideration for the post, experienced and youthful, but Sunderland’s promising manager has some strong support from within the SFA.

“Mike Mulraney, who is on the SFA board, handed Ross his first managerial post four years ago at Alloa and has often predicted he is destined for greater things.”

The Black Cats boss has indicated in the past that he would be interested in the Scotland job at some point in his career, and has sprung to prominence with the work he has done at St Mirren and in turning around Sunderland's fortunes.

However, he remains an outsider for the role, with the other five candidates - Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke, Aberdeen chief Derek McInnes, ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes, Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and SFA performance director Malky Mackay - all boasting more experience than him.

Ross also stated recently that his focus was on achieving success at Sunderland, with the Black Cats currently battling for promotion back to the Championship.

Sunderland host fellow promotion-hopefuls Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.