Sunderland head into the second international break of the season at the summit of the Championship table. The Black Cats salvaged a 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Friday to maintain their unbeaten start to the new campaign on home soil, and will be looking to build on their eye-catching form in their next outing against Hull City on October 20th.

Much of the discourse in the aftermath of Friday’s game has been focused on the goalkeeping error that led to Sunderland’s stoppage time equaliser, but with so much hubbub and chatter, you would be forgiven for having missed a story or two.

With that in mind, here are a handful of the Sunderland-related updates that you might have missed over the past couple of days...

Henderson eyes England return

Former Sunderland star Jordan Henderson could be on his way back to England, according to reports.

The 34-year-old is currently on the books at Ajax, but is struggling for regular game time in The Netherlands, and is consequently considering the prospect of a move away from Amsterdam. As per The Sun, this has alerted a number of clubs in both the Premier League and the upper reaches of the Championship - with a loan deal touted as one prospective outcome.

This latest report even goes as far as to suggest that a sensational return to Sunderland “could be on the cards” - although further details on that particular point are scarce.

Stelling weighs in on Meslier howler

Popular broadcaster Jeff Stelling has delivered his verdict on the goalkeeping error that earned Sunderland a late point against Leeds United on Friday evening. The Black Cats had an Illan Meslier howler to thank for their 97th-minute equaliser at the Stadium of Light, with the Whites stopper visibly upset by his costly mistake.

And writing on social media, Stelling suggested that Meslier’s teammates should have done more to show their support for the Frenchman in the aftermath of his difficult moment. He said: “Would have been nice to see some Leeds players console Meslier a little more – notably Junior Firpo!! A terrible, terrible mistake but nobody feeling worse than the keeper."

Stewart suffers injury blow

Elsewhere, former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has suffered yet another injury setback for new club Southampton. The Scottish forward left the Stadium of Light last summer, and has spent most of the period since working his way back to full fitness after being sidelined with various injury complaints.

Stewart was handed his first start by the Saints against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, but lasted just 27 minutes of a 3-1 defeat before being forced off. Speaking after the game, manager Russell Martin said: "He's got a muscle injury, so we'll scan that tomorrow. I am absolutely gutted for him, he's worked so hard to come back.

“We are honestly so disappointed for him. Everyone is. We just have to see how bad it is and then I know he'll attack it in the same way he does everything. It's hard for him to deal with but he has a huge resilience and character, so we'll have to go again and see how long he's going to be."