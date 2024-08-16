Danny Rohl has revealed two small injuries in the build-up to his side's trip to face Sunderland. | Getty Images

The latest injury updates from Sunderland’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland play host to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend in a match which marks the first home game of the Regis Le Bris era.

The Black Cats kicked off the league season with an impressive 2-0 victory away to Cardiff City but will be keen to bounce back from an early Carabao Cup exit to a managerless Preston North End team in midweek. Sheffield Wednesday, after a strong end to last season, have kicked off the campaign with an impressive 4-0 home victory against Plymouth and a 2-1 victory away to Hull City in the Carabao Cup.

After a busy transfer window, The Owls are starting to emerge as many people’s dark horses for the play-offs under Danny Röhl, and the Black Cats will need to be at their best if they are to achieve all three points.

With that in mind ahead of the exciting clash at the Stadium of Light we take a look at the team news from Sunderland’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

Danny Röhl has told the Sheffield Star that Akin Famewo and Nathaniel Chalobah are both doubts for the trip to Wearside with small injuries.

Both players, who also sat out of the midweek Carabao Cup win at Hull City, are believed to have suffered minor impact injuries rather than soft tissue trouble. They have missed training all week but are expected to return to action in the near future.

Röhl explained: “Akin has a small injury but it looks good, he trained today in the morning individually. He comes close to being back and Nathaniel also has a small one, we must look week to week now. It has happened and that is the reason we need depth in the squad, it gives a chance for the young players to show up.”

New Wednesday recruit Max Lowe impressed against Plymouth but emerged as a slight doubt after being subbed off the pitch. He was left out of the team which faced Hull in midweek but Rohl has since confirmed that he was simply resting the ex-Sheffield United man.

He said: “There is no injury, he is OK, it was a little bit looking that we did not risk an injury. If you look at the game, you see both full-backs ran a lot and it is not easy to give them a game again. You see with the squad we had a good performance and in the last season some of the players were in the starting line-up. It showed where we are and in which direction we want to go. We need this challenge and we need this squad for where we want to go this season. We are in a good way but no more (than that). We keep going.”

Sheffield Wednesday secured their Championship status with a 2-0 victory at the Stadium of Light on the final game of last season with Liam Palmer and Josh Windass scoring the goals. Sunderland will be out for redemption this time around and are keen to record back-to-back league victories after a winning start against Cardiff City.