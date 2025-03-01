Sunderland won 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night thanks to a brace from Eliezer Mayenda

Danny Rohl rued the defending of his Sheffield Wednesday side but insisted that luck was also firmly against them in their defeat to Sunderland.

Eliezer Mayenda scored a brace either side of Callum Paterson's goal at Hillsborough, but the hosts felt the Sunderland striker's opener should have been ruled out for handball. Not long before, the referee had waved away an appeal for a penalty when Leo Hjelde appeared to handball inside his own box when defending a set piece.

Wednesday's significant injury problems also continued to worsen throughout the game, with Max Lowe and then goalscorer Paterson forced off. Rohl says his players are doing a lot of the right things in games despite their poor recent results.

"I think at the moment I can record and repeat the last four weeks," Rohl said.

"Again, a very good performance from our side, a lot of good things, more chances. I think we were the better side, we controlled the game, we dominated the game at home, we are on the front foot. Again, two easily-conceded goals and then two big decisions against us and again we lost, 2-1.

"We have to carry on our good performances and I believe the time will come. The momentum will come back. You have the feeling every small situation is against us a little bit and football is about small details, small situations. Just count the chances for the opponent and our big opportunities.

"You will see Sheffield Wednesday very much lead this data but that's football. To have another injury in the back four – we played then with Shea Charles as a centre-back, then Liam Palmer – then in the second half after the 1-1 we got on the front foot, we won the second balls we had Callum injured."

While Rohl was critical of the decision to award Sunderland's opening goal, he admitted that his side should have dealt with the situation better.

"We had two big decisions against us," he said.

"Before the 1-0 was a clear handball, a handball in the box from the opponent, the ref didn't see it. But this is all part of the story.

"When I look to our 2-1, if you have a five against two in the last line and you have such an easy ball, you have to look first at yourself. I can speak about our good things and about our potential and what we have to improve. I saw a lot of good things again from our side but it's still the same story at the moment and this is a little bit frustrating."