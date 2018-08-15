Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals why Glenn Loovens earned a Sunderland deal

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has heaped praise on Sunderland defender Glenn Loovens as the pair prepare to reunite.

Loovens, who joined the Black Cats over the summer after his release from Hillsbrough, could be rested for the Carabao Cup clash at the Stadium of Light as Jack Ross looks to rotate his squad.

Ross is expected to make several changes as he prepares his side for the cup tie, which will be aired live on Sky Sports.

But the centre back will still have a chance to reconnect with the Owls, with whom he spent a five-year spell from 2013 and is fondly remembered as a fans' favourtie.

Ahead of Loovens' first clash with his former employer, Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has branded the 34-year-old as a 'full professional' and offered a revealing insight into his 'fantastic' career.

Luhukay, who remains an admirer of the Dutchman, has lavished praise on Loovens and claims that there are few professionals with his dedication.

And he suggests that such commitment - coupled with his desire to stay in good shape - could be why he earned a move to the Black Cats.

“He is a leader and in this time that we live in there aren’t as many players like him," said Luhukay, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

“Of course, Glenn has had a long career and he will be 35 (soon) but his nature and personality is he is not alone on the field a leader but he is also a leader outside.

“When we were in a hotel or camp, he was always a professional. One hundred per cent.

“And also why I have respect for Glenn is in the time he didn’t play play for us in the last two-and-a-half-months he was here, he was a full professional with his own performances.

“He trained an hour before and after training every day. He trained on free days so he was always trying to stay in good shape.

“It is why he maybe found a new challenge for himself to sign a contract for Sunderland.”