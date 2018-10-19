Shrewsbury Town defender has THIS warning for Sunderland ahead of League One clash

Shrewsbury Town defender Omar Beckles has warned Sunderland they will face a 'tough' test at New Meddow this weekend.

Beckles, 26, has been a regular in The Shrews' backline ever since his arrival from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2017.

And the defender is relishing the chance to face Jack Ross' side, in a match few will expect the home side to win.

“It’s not a game I’m worrying about,” Beckles told the Shrewsbury website. “It was like that for us last season - with that kind of underdog role.

“I think naturally the lads will get themselves up for it. It’s a big occasion – they have sold out their section, so you know it’s going to be a ledge atmosphere.

“I’m expecting it to be a really good game. I think it’s natural for lads at this level to want to prove themselves and Sunderland are probably the biggest scalp in the league.

“It’s going to be tough for Sunderland where ever they go – there is going to be players wanting to prove a point.”

The Shrews have won just one of their last five league games, following a defeat at Fleetwood last time out.

That result saw John Askey's side drop to 17th in the table, while midfielder Josh Laurent said his side lacked fight.

Beckles agrees the performance at Highbury wasn't good enough, and hopes his side can build some momentum with a positive result against the Black Cats.

“We were disappointed,” said Beckles “It wasn’t what we wanted – we built up a bit of momentum in the previous few games, so we kind of wanted to build on that.

“It was kind of a kick in the teeth when we wanted to build, so majorly, majorly disappointed.

“We want that quick turn around so you can move on from the loss and what was a really poor first half.

“You kind of end up moping about and thinking about it to much.

“We aren’t overwhelmingly excited about how it has gone so far, but it’s always good for confidence to know we are picking up points and performing decent. It shows it’s heading in the right direction.”