Six Sunderland AFC teenage fans banned from Stadium of Light after violent disorder

The incident took place after Sunderland's home fixture against Luton Town

Six teenagers have been arrested following a violent incident which took place after Sunderland AFC’s home game against Luton Town.

On Saturday 18th March a group of boys aged between 15-17 were reported to have engaged in disorder outside The Wheatsheaf pub on Roker Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police identified the suspects and arrested the boys over the past two days.

They have since been bailed with conditions which include not entering an exclusion zone around the Stadium of Light.

The conditions with be an initial three months and cover the remained of Sunderland AFC’s home fixtures this season, starting with Hull City tomorrow.

A stricter policing operation will also be in place for the final three fixtures of the season to enforce the bail conditions and ‘robustly deal with any other youths responsible for disorder.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Steve Prested, of Northumbria Police, said: “Violence has no place in our communities and football rivalries are no excuse whatsoever to engage in such activity.

“We are committed to dealing with anyone intent on causing disorder and continue to do so robustly and as effectively as possible.

“Following reports we received about the incident on Saturday, March 18, we swiftly launched an investigation aimed at apprehending those responsible.

“We will always pursue and support any action taken against individuals who do involve themselves in violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This could potentially result in banning orders which not only prevent you from watching regulated football matches in the UK for a fixed period, but can also affect your future career prospects as they may be disclosed to potential employers through a vetting process or DBS check."