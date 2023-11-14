Former Celtic and Manchester City man Patrick Roberts has signed a new deal at Sunderland.

The Saints bid several times for the former Celtic and Manchester City star during the summer window but the attacking midfielder has now penned a new contract.

The new deal between Roberts and Sunderland will run until 2026. Roberts was entering the final six months of his contract before the two parties were able to agree on fresh terms. The long-term deal also includes a club option for a further year.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of being here and I’m delighted to get the deal done," Roberts told the club's website.

"The supporters have been great with me and it’s been an enjoyable journey so far, and long may that continue. Sunderland is a huge club with huge expectations – I can’t wait for the next few years together and hopefully, we’ll have more success along the way.”

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Patrick has been at the heart of our progress throughout the last two seasons, and he has grown into an important member of our group.

"He possesses some elite qualities and at the age of 26, we firmly believe he can continue to develop, improve and evolve. We are really happy that he has signed a new deal and his commitment to the Club not only signifies his belief in our progression, but also our constant pursuit to improve.”