Sunderland brought a busy transfer window to an end with four deadline-day additions

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland have assessed the free agent market but has strongly hinted that the club won't be pursuing any deals.

Sunderland made four additions on a busy deadline day and with the club currently sitting top of the table with four wins from four, the sporting director suggested today that they are happy with the squad at their disposal.

"The free agent market is always something we look into," Speakman said.

"You've always got to find the right balance between where those players are at and where the need of the team is. We always look at it because you always have to look for opportunities, but ultimately we have a group that is doing really, really well at the minute. So first and foremost we want to focus on, look at and work with the players we have in the building rather than those that we don't."

One position where the squad does perhaps look light is at full back, where there is little in the way of proven cover for Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin with Aji Alese sidelined for twelve weeks.

Speakman said that with the addition of Chris Mepham, he and head coach Regis Le Bris were comfortable they had enough.

"Overall, myself and Regis are both committed on trying to have a size of squad where it is competitive and everyone can feel they can get on the pitch," he said.

"You don't want it to balloon beyond that point. Within that, you'll always have players who can play two or three positions. So we feel have enough of those within the squad or within our U21s to come in and fulfil that if we need. Our strategy is always in two halves, the block of 21 games to the January window and we feel we've got the right balance to get us to them. Our challenge is to keep them physically robust and fit, unfortunately we've lost Aji for a few weeks now but we also have Chris who is a Welsh international who we feel can be a really driving force in our team. He's played at the highest level and we think that's a fantastic loan acquisition."