Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have confirmed their fourth and final addition of deadline day

Sunderland have concluded their deadline-day business by signing Gent striker Ahmed Abdullahi.

The 20-year-old Nigerian forward has signed for an undisclosed fee, joining on a four-year contract but with the club holding an option to extend for a further year. Abdullahi has limited experience in senior football but was prolific for Gent’s youth team before stepping up to the first-team environment this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the Black Cats will be patient with Abdullahi but confirmed he would go straight into the first-team environment.

“We are delighted to welcome Ahmed to Sunderland,” Speakman said.

“He is a natural centre forward, who enjoys playing in central areas, in addition to being an excellent finisher. He has an impressive goalscoring record at youth level and he recently stepped up into Gent’s senior team. We will give him time to settle and support him in that process, but he will bring immediate competition to our attacking line and we look forward to seeing him grow with us throughout the season and beyond.”

Abdullahi is Sunderland’s fourth and final signing on deadline day, with Chris Mepham, Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic joining from Bournemouth, RC Lens and FK Radnicki 1923 respectively. Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele and Nectar Triantis all sealed loan exits, with Luis Hemir likely to follow suit and join Juventus Next Gen in the coming days.