Ticket details have been confirmed ahead of Sunderland Under-21s Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur U21s on Sunday afternoon in London.

On Monday evening, Sunderland’s under-21s side came from behind to claim a dramatic 4-3 win over Reading in the semi-finals of Premier League 2 after extra-time.

Trey Ogunsuyi scored a last-gasp winner in the 120th minute when the game appeared to be heading to penalties at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, setting up a final against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. The game will be played at Spurs’ home ground Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 26 May (KO 3pm).

It came after Sunderland captain Ellis Taylor had completed his hat-trick in the 99th minute to take the game to extra-time, following quickfire goals from Reading duo Adrian Akande and Matthew Carson which had put the hosts ahead from 2-1 down.

And now details have been confirmed ahead of the final on Sunday afternoon. Ticket prices have been confirmed as £10 for adults and £2 for under-18.

A club statement read: “Details have been confirmed for Sunderland Under-21s’ Premier League 2 Play-Off final against Tottenham Hotspur. Greame Murty’s side will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 26 May (KO 3pm).