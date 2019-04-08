Sunderland ace Aiden McGeady misses out on League One player of the year gong

Aiden McGeady has missed out on the League One player of the year award.

The award was handed out last night, with Luton Town striker James Collins - who has scored 22 goals in 44 appearances this season - winning the award for the third tier at the EFL awards do.

Teemu Pukki, James Collins and James Norwood werenamed the Sky Bet Players of the Season for their respective divisions at last night's 2019 EFL Awards.

All three have been central to Norwich City’s, Luton Town’s and Tranmere Rovers’ push for promotion, contributing a total of 75 goals and 13 assists between them in League action.

Collins said: “Obviously this is a really proud moment for me personally, it's been a great season so far both personally and for the team. Massive credit to everyone at the club for the amazing run we've been on, it's given us confidence and to win this tonight really tops it off for me. I'm delighted."

Doncaster’s John Marquis had also been nominated for the League One award.

McGeady had already been named in the League One team of the year, surprisingly the only Sunderland player to make the team.

The 33-year-old winger has scored 14 goals in 35 games this season for the Black Cats and has been the standout outfield player this campaign.