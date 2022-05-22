The 26-year-old has been at the club since 2012 and came through the ranks on Wearside but will see his current deal expire this summer.

After winning promotion at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Wycombe in the play-off final, Gooch said: “It’s the best day of my career without a doubt.

“I’ve had some tough moments here and this is the best day for sure.

Lynden Gooch celebrates after winning promotion with Sunderland.

“This is my fourth time here with Sunderland playing and it’s a difficult ocasion. I’m just trying to help the young lads as best as I can.

“It’s just amazing to be on the winning side. I know what it’s like to be on the losing side in a final so it’s an amazing feeling.”

When asked about his contract situation, Gooch replied: “I don’t know where I’m going to be next season so I’m going to have to wait and see.

“If this is my last game for Sunderland then there is not a better way to go out.”

The wideman will now hold talks with Black Cats boss Alex Neil this week.

“I’ve got a meeting with him on Tuesday and we’ll see what happens,” Gooch added.

“I have given everything for the club in my ten years as a pro and we’ll see what happens.