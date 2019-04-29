Sunderland AFC accounts explained: £1million Martin Bain pay-off, staggering drop in turnover and transfer fees owed Sunderland AFC's accounts for the financial year ending 31 July 2018 have been released - with some key talking points. Scroll down and click through the pages as we explain the key highlights from the club's latest set of accounts: 1. Turnover The club's turnover dropped from 123,504,000 to 63,691,000 - a fall of 59,813,000. This was largely due to a decline in broadcasting revenue following relegation to the Championship. pa Buy a Photo 2. Gate Receipts Another key to the decline in turnover was falling gate receipts, with ticket sales down from 8,943,000 to 6,559,000 in the 2017/18 season. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Wage Bill Despite some high-earners remaining on the wage bill, Sunderland's wage bill dropped from 82,691,000 to 46,834,000 following relegation from the Premier League. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Loss during the 2017/18 season The club's loss before taxation almost doubled over the period, up from 10,248,000 to 19,912,000. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3