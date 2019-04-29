Sunderland AFC's accounts explained

Sunderland AFC accounts explained: £1million Martin Bain pay-off, staggering drop in turnover and transfer fees owed

Sunderland AFC's accounts for the financial year ending 31 July 2018 have been released - with some key talking points.

Scroll down and click through the pages as we explain the key highlights from the club's latest set of accounts:

The club's turnover dropped from 123,504,000 to 63,691,000 - a fall of 59,813,000. This was largely due to a decline in broadcasting revenue following relegation to the Championship.

1. Turnover

Another key to the decline in turnover was falling gate receipts, with ticket sales down from 8,943,000 to 6,559,000 in the 2017/18 season.

2. Gate Receipts

Despite some high-earners remaining on the wage bill, Sunderland's wage bill dropped from 82,691,000 to 46,834,000 following relegation from the Premier League.

3. Wage Bill

The club's loss before taxation almost doubled over the period, up from 10,248,000 to 19,912,000.

4. Loss during the 2017/18 season

