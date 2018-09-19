Sunderland AFC latest news: Didier Ndong D-Day approaches as defensive 'target' signs new contract

While the transfer window may have closed at the end of the last month, there continues to be a heap of speculation surrounding Sunderland.

And most of that centres around wantaway duo Papy Djilobodji and Dider Ndong, who have both heavily indicated their desire to leave Wearside.

Djilobodji, an £8million signing from Chelsea, was recently served notice of the termination of his contract after turning up to training two months late and in poor physical condition.

Ndong, meanwhile, remains AWOL and has yet to report to the Academy of Light after missing the start of pre-season.

The Gabon international, who remains the Black Cats' record signing, was close to leaving the club this summer with negotiations reaching an advanced stage with Italian side Torino.

Portuguese giants Benfica were also linked with a move, and could still launch a swoop for the midfielder.

While their interest seems to have cooled in recent weeks, Portugal's transfer window remains open until this Friday (September 21) - meaning Benfica could still make a last-ditch move for Ndong.

It therefore seems that D-Day is approaching for the wantaway man, whose time at Sunderland looks set to come to an end one way or another.

Meanwhile, former rumoured Sunderland target Ethan Ampadu has signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old, who came through the ranks at Exeter City, was linked with a loan switch to the Stadium of Light in January as Chris Coleman sought defensive reinforcements.

But no deal was agreed, and the Black Cats instead signed Jake Clarke-Salter who failed to impress during his half-season loan.

Ampadu, though, has continued to excel and has followed-up senior international recognition from Wales with a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.