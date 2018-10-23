Sunderland AFC latest news: Major injury boost revealed, big dilemma for Jack Ross and U23 updates

Sunderland travel to Doncaster Rovers this evening as their League One title tilt continues.

The Black Cats will be full of confidence following a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury on Saturday - although the result has left Jack Ross with some selection dilemmas.

Jack Ross has provided some major updates

While the game is taking centre stage, there continues to be plenty of off-field news surrounding Sunderland - including a timely injury boost.

Here's the latest from the Stadium of Light:

GLENN LOOVENS SET TO RETURN TO TRAINING

Ross confirmed yesterday that the experienced centre back is set to return to training later this week in what will prove a major boost to the Black Cats' squad.

Loovens picked up an injury in the 1-1 draw at Coventry City but will return to full training at the Academy of Light in the coming days, although the visit of Southend may come too soon for him.

The Sunderland boss said: "Glenn Loovens will train on Thursday.

"He isn't far away, but will join in with full training then."

ROSS HAS SELECTION DILEMMAS

The visit to the Keepmoat Stadium could see first team recalls for George Honeyman and Lynden Gooch after their impressive cameos, with Ross facing a big dilemma as to whether to include them.

And the Scot was remaining coy on whether the duo would be included from the start in South Yorkshire.

"I will reward players who are doing well and remain faithful to them,” he said.

“Likewise if people take an opportunity it goes from there. It means your team maybe changes a little bit more than some people think necessary but if you get the balance right, it creates an environment where your players have to be bang at it.



U23s IN ACTION TONIGHT

While the senior side travel to Doncaster, Sunderland's U23 team will also be in action in the Durham County FA Challenge Cup.

Elliott Dickman's youngsters will travel to Sunderland RCA this evening as they look to progress in the competition.