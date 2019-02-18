Sunderland AFC news: Bordeaux manager makes surprising Josh Maja admission plus injury latest

Sunderland will look to get their promotion push back on track when they face Gillingham tomorrow evening.

But they may have to do without forward Duncan Watmore, who is a doubt for the visit of the Gills.

The 24-year-old sat out the 2-2 draw with Accrington on Friday evening having completed his first 90 minutes since returning from a second ACL injury just three days prior, during the stalemate with Blackpool.

And Jack Ross will now assess Watmore ahead of Sunderland's third home game in just seven days.

"We've got a couple of players that we'll have to look at on Tuesday morning," he said.

"Duncan falls into the bracket of ones who might be a doubt.

"If he's fit and available, his performance against Blackpool was that encouraging he would come very much into the thoughts.

"In both games [Blackpool and Accrington Stanley] the personnel changed but we were a lot more creative and fluid in the final third."

Meanwhile, Bordeaux manager Ricardo Gomes has surprisingly claimed that he doesn't know much about former Sunderland striker Josh Maja.

The 20-year-old completed a switch to the Ligue 1 side and made his full debut for his new employers against Toulouse on Sunday - playing 67 minutes of Bordeaux's 2-1 win.

But his new manager admits it was something of a gamble bringing him to the French top flight.

Speaking to 20 Minutes, he said: “I have to admit, I didn’t really know him [before he signed].

"It’s a real gamble”.