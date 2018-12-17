Sunderland AFC news: Boxing Day latest, Jack Ross provides injury update plus Charlton ticket details

Sunderland have announced they will reopen the Premier Concourse for their Boxing Day clash with Bradford.

Over 36,000 tickets have already been snapped up for this month's fixture at the Stadium of Light, after Executive Director Charlie Methven set fans a target of 40,000.

For that reason the club have taken the opportunity to reopen the stadium's top tier, which meant extra tickets were made available on Monday morning.

Sunderland are set to break the League One attendance record which currently stands at 38,256 – set by Leeds United when they won promotion in May 2008.

But Methven isn't just concerned about breaking the record.

“The Premier Concourse is back and although that means we are closing in on our 40,000 target, and a slice of League One history, it also represents so much more," Methven told the club's website.

“It is a testament to Sunderland fans, who have played a starring role in restoring the Stadium of Light to its former glory, both physically and spiritually, the players, who are producing the goods on the pitch, and to club staff behind the scenes for their desire to fulfil the ambitious targets set them.

"It’s a firm sign that the club as a whole is getting back on its feet."

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Jack Ross is hopeful goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin will be available for Saturday's huge League One fixture away at Portsmouth.

The Black Cats shot stopper was forced off in the second half during his side's 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday, but Ross doesn't believe the injury is too serious.

"It’s very early to say but we’re hopeful given that it’s a spasm that Jon will be okay,” said Ross after the victory over Rovers.

“It’s difficult to predict with that kind of injury but he seems fairly positive just now."

If McLaughlin doesn't recover in time, Ross is confident second-choice shot stopper Robbin Ruiter can step up.

“I take players as I find them and when Robbin has been asked to play this season his performances have been good,” Ross added.

“I know it’s only been in the Checkatrade games but in the three group games and the knockout game his performances have been good, he’s made a few saves and he’s looked secure and confident."

Meanwhile, tickets for Sunderland's away trip to Charlton will go on sale to fans on Tuesday morning.

The Black Cats will travel to the Valley on Saturday, January 5 and have been allocated 2,860 tickets for the game.

Tickets will be available through the Black Cat points loyalty system, and fans with 25+ BC points will be able to purchase their tickets from 9am on Tuesday December 18.

The following phases will then be available, subject to availability:

15+ points 9am until 4.30pm Wednesday 19 December

0+ points 9am until 4.30pm Thursday 20 December

General sale from 9am Friday 21 December

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.