Sunderland AFC news: Cats take Everton youngster on trial as ex-Manchester United defender announces retirement

Sunderland have taken Everton youngster Michael Collins on trial, after allowing the defender to link-up with the Black Cats' under-23 side.

Collins, 18, played 71 minutes for Sunderland Under-23s in their final game of the Premier League 2, Division 2, campaign at Southampton on Monday night.

The Saints won the game 5-1, ending a difficult campaign for Elliott Dickman's side, in which they finished bottom of the division.

Collins, who is comfortable playing at centre-back and full-back, has also featured for the Black Cats’ under-18 side in recent weeks, setting up Sunderland's goal in a narrow 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

The defender does have international experience after being called-up to Republic of Ireland's under-18 squad, though he also eligible to represent England and Jamaica.

Meanwhile, ex-Sunderland and Manchester United defender John O'Shea has announced he will retire from football at the end of this season.

O'Shea signed for Sunderland in 2011, after progressing through the ranks at Manchester United, and spent seven years on Wearside.

The defender made over 250 appearances for the Black Cats and was part of the side that reached the Capital One Cup Final in 2014.

He left the Stadium of Light at the end of last season and went on to join Championship side Reading, who will end their Championship campaign at home to Birmingham on Sunday.