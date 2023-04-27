Jack Clarke scooped the David Dent Goal of the Season award for Sunderland’s goal against Reading. The stunning team moved involved Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts before being finished off by Clarke in the 3-0 away win earlier this season.

Danny Batth was named the Supporters’ Player of the Year for 2022-23. The former Stoke City defender has enjoyed a stellar second season on Wearside in the heart of Tony Mowbray’s defence and has captained the side regularly in the absence of Corry Evans.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo won the Supporters' Young Player of the Year after wowing Sunderland fans with a number of amazing performances this campaign. The Ivorian has netted 12 times in the Championship so far this season, chipping in with three assists too.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Amad Diallo of Sunderland celebrates after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)