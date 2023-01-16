The Toffees suffered another defeat in the Premier League yesterday, with Lampard’s side losing 2-1 to Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The result leaves the Merseyside club second-bottom in the league and facing relegation and Lampard’s job hanging by a thread. Ex-Sunderland loanee Simms started on the bench once again for Everton.

The striker was brought on with just eight minutes left to play with his side already 2-1 down. Amadou Onana had given Everton a first-half lead before two goals from James Ward-Prowse turned the game in Southampton’s favour in the second stanza.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Ellis Simms of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on January 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The game at Goodison Park, though, was notable for the reaction of frustrated supporters, who were vocal in their displeasure throughout the clash and performed a sit-down protest during the fixture.

Ahead of the game, it was announced that Everton’s board of directors would miss the clash due to what the club described as “a real and credible threat to their safety and security.”

Everton fans have called on owner Farhad Moshiri to make “sweeping changes” at chair, board and executive levels only to have the requests rejected by Moshiri in a letter to the Everton Fans’ Forum this week.

Following the game, there were concerning scenes in the streets outside of Goodison Park as frustrated supporters surrounded the cars of departing Everton players and demanded answers.

Whilst talks between players leaving the ground – notably Jerry Mina, with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Simms remaining in their vehicles – and fans were passionate, lines did not appear to be crossed as fans put their case to Lampard’s players.

Sunderland are thought to be monitoring Simms’ situation at Everton – with the player unable to play for another club this season, the striker faces two options: a bit part role at Goodison, or a return on loan to the Stadium of Light.

