Sunderland AFC news: Ex-striker set for jail term as Manchester City 'eye' £6m swoop

Sunderland are busy preparing for back-to-back trips to Walsall - but it's transfer news that has been hitting the headlines this week.

After reports over the weekend suggested that Championship side Bristol City were interested in a deal for top scorer Josh Maja, interest in the frontman is now thought to have intensified.

Earlier this week, it was rumoured that Middlesbrough were casting an eye over the 19-year-old while fresh speculation from the Mirror suggests that Manchester City and Tottenham are both eyeing a £6million swoop for the 11-goal man.

Sunderland and Jack Ross remain confident that Maja will sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light, with talks ongoing over an extended deal - with the teenager's current terms set to expire in the summer.

Maja is the latest of the Black Cats' youngsters to be linked with a January switch, with midfield duo Bali Mumba and George Honeyman also rumoured to be attracting attention as the winter window approaches.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland loanee Nicklas Bendtner is set to spend 50 days in jail after his appeal against an assault conviction was dropped.

Bendtner spent the 2011/12 season on loan at the Stadium of Light from Arsenal, netting eight times in 30 appearances during a fruitful spell.

But the Dane, now playing for Rosenborg in his homeland, is facing a jail sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a taxi driver.

The ex-Juventus man appealed after hearing the verdict earlier this month, but has now dropped his appeal and is set to serve the jail time.

The news was confirmed by he State Prosecutor of Copenhagen today.