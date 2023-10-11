Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have reportedly told Brentford and Burnley that they will accept around £15million for attacker Jack Clarke.

That's according to a report by Football Insider, who also claims that the Premier League duo are keen on securing the former Tottenham winger's services.

The 22-year-old winger scored nine Championship goals and provided 13 assists last season, while he’s already scored seven times during this campaign.

Burnley are believed to have bid several times for Clarke last summer but saw their offers rejected by Sunderland, who are said to be keen to tie Clarke down to a new contract.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray recently reiterated that Clarke never pushed for a move away from Sunderland this summer despite multiple bids from Burnley.

When asked if he was ever worried Clarke, who has three years left on his contract, could leave Wearside this summer, Mowbray replied: “Not really. He told me that if the move happens it happens, he’ll take it in his stride. If it doesn’t happen he’s going to be happy at this football club.

“He said that to me so I didn’t have any fears. He wasn’t banging on my door saying ‘gaffer I want to go, what’s going on?’ He wasn’t doing that.

“He was saying if it happens it happens, if it doesn’t happen I’ll give you everything I’ve got which was good to hear and he’s continued to do that.

“Since I’ve been here Jack has been a really important figure in the way that we attack, in the way we try and exploit the talents of the individuals.

“We played without strikers for a long time so we used our cutting edge in wide areas to try and get behind teams and try and attack them, and Jack was very, very important in that role.

“We have to see how the team is going to grow. We have some strikers at the football club now and they have to acclimatise into how we want them to play.

“The signs are good, they are working really hard in training and trying to take on board what we want from them.