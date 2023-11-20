Sunderland's Dan Ballard has picked up an injury whilst with Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's Daniel Ballard is an injury doubt for Monday's final Euro 2024 qualifier against Denmark in Belfast.

Northern Ireland defender manager Michael O'Neill recently revealed the centre-back is struggling with a hamstring injury and will need to be assessed on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Arsenal man missed Sunderland's last game against Birmingham City after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in the game prior.

Sunderland are next in action against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this Saturday at Home Park.

Ballard shares the international stage with Black Cats defender Trai Hume. Earlier this week, Ballard was full of praise for his colleague for club and country.

"He's been brilliant for us,” Ballard told Belfast Live. “He came from nowhere last season; he wasn't playing too much, got his chance and he really took it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've played next to him for a year-and-a-half now. He's a fantastic player, a real technician, someone who Northern Ireland are really lucky to have.

"I think he has a wonderful future. We know each other very, very well.

"I know what he likes to do, he likes to move into midfield a lot. You can trust someone a lot more when you have built up that relationship, I feel comfortable and we've got a good chemistry.