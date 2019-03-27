Sunderland AFC news: Lee Cattermole discusses his Wembley experience as Portsmouth duo are ruled out of final

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole wants to experience a different feeling at Wembley this weekend, after his last visit to the national stadium ended in defeat.

Cattermole, 31, was part of the Sunderland side which lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the 2014 Carabao Cup final, his only Wembley appearance to date.

The midfielder will have another chance to win a trophy with the Black Cats on Sunday afternoon, when Jack Ross' side face Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

And while Cattermole is looking forward to the occasion, he will only be satisfied with a Sunderland win.

"Everyone says it's a good day out, to enjoy it but I believe you only do that if you win the game," said Cattermole in his pre-match press conference.

"I've not really mentioned the Carabao Cup final against Man City, it's not a game you look back and think what a great day because we didn't win the cup.

"Hopefully we get a different outcome on this one and it's something we can look back on for years to come.

"It's a big game it's two big football teams, the atmosphere is going to be electric and it's going to be a great game."

Cattermole, who joined Sunderland in 2009, has played in many big Premier League games, including high-octane clashes with local rivals Newcastle.

Yet playing at Wembley brings its own challenges and Cattermole hopes his side can rise to the occasion.

"I remember the last game (against City) it's a different feeling," added Cattermole "I've played in a lot of derbies and they are the ones that get you more than most games.

"I remember the 2014 final, you felt heavy in the warm up, you felt leggy you felt quite drained.

"But once it went off, once the game started, it was work mode everything else just went back to normal.

"Hopefully we'll handle the occasion well, we'll prepare right, we go there in good form, good feeling about the whole club."

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is hopeful striker Will Grigg will be available for the final after picking up an ankle injury while training with Northern Ireland.

The game will come too soon for Black Cats forward Chris Maguire though, with the Scot still recovering from a fractured fibula.

Defender Adam Matthews is rated 50-50 for the game after suffering a hamstring injury against Walsall last time out.

In the other camp, Portsmouth duo Viv Solomon-Otabor and Dion Donohue have both been ruled out with calf and groin injuries respectively

Winger Ronan Curtis has returned to training, though, after severing his finger in his front door earlier this month.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett will assess the Irishman's progress as the week goes on.