Almond, who came up through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light, was under observation from specialists in London.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital with a suspected concussion while playing for Darlington in an FA Trophy match at Southend earlier this month, before being transferred to hospital

It was later confirmed Almond had suffered a bleed on the brain but now the player is on his way home after doctors decided not to operate for now.

Patrick Almond

Patrick’s father, Kevin, provided this update on social media: “Well on one hand we got what we wished for, Paddy on his way home

“But needs another CT (No. 7) in 2 weeks to check state of blood. If we get lucky and his ability to heal, we’ll avoid the Op altogether, if not… So for now, get me back north”

A fundraiser set up by a Darlington fans group to help with medical and travel costs recently surpassed £13,000.

Sunderland player Ellis Taylor donated alongside director Maurice Louis-Dreyfus, Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The former Sunderland youngster was involved in a serious road traffic collision back in June as a rear passenger in a car in Manchester. The defender was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but thankfully pulled through to make a full recovery.

Almond returned to the pitch for the first time since the crash late last year. The ex-Blyth Spartans loanee returned for Shildon AFC in the Northern Premier League Division One East before moving on to Darlington.

Almond is a product of Sunderland's academy system and joined the club when he was just 11, cementing himself as a regular starter in the club’s youth teams.

The defender was in and around Sunderland’s first team for the Papa John’s Trophy and was an unused first-team substitute for the games against Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City.