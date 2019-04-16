Sunderland AFC news: SEVEN injured stars nearing return as Cats dealt transfer boost

Jack Ross has revealed the latest on Sunderland's injury concerns - with seven players nearing a return to fitness.

Ross has seen his squad decimated in recent weeks by a spate of injuries, but he could welcome several key players back into the fold ahead of some crucial fixtures in the League One run-in.

Lee Cattermole and Aiden McGeady both returned to the match day squad against Coventry City, despite limited training time, and the Sunderland boss is hopeful that they will be prepared to make more of an impact against Doncaster on Good Friday following a full week of training.

And the Black Cats could also welcome back a further five players - although Ross admits he will be unsure on the availability of some until closer to the fixture.

“Dylan [McGeouch], we don’t know [if he’ll be fit for Saturday],” he said.

“Reece [James] and Adam [Matthews] I would hope might be able to train by the middle of the week but obviously the game is Friday.

“Chris [Maguire] trained Thursday and Friday a little bit, so potentially if he can get through a week’s training he might come back into contention.

“Lee [Cattermole] only joined training on Thursday, Aiden [McGeady] has not been training.

“Lynden [Gooch} will be touch and go,” he added.

“We’re stretched, it’s not a good time of the season to be stretched, but we are. I wouldn’t know until the week unfolds as to who might be available.

“It was a bit limited in terms of the changes we could make during the game on Saturday but certainly for Lee, he’s going to get a week’s training in which will help.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been dealt a boost in their reported chase of Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie.

The 27-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest ahead of his contract expiring this summer, and Dons boss Derek McInness admits that his current employers are 'up against it' when it comes to retaining the Scotland international.

Derby County are still widely expected to sign the midfielder, but the Black Cats, Rangers and Luton have also been linked with a swoop.