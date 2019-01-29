Sunderland AFC transfer news: Doncaster Rovers 'don't need to sell' John Marquis as Grant Leabitter reacts to Black Cats return

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is hopeful the club can keep John Marquis, despite reports linked the striker to Sunderland.

Marquis, 26, is the top scorer in League One this season, with 16 goals in 28 league appearances this campaign.

Statistics like that are hard to ignore and according to Sky Sports, Sunderland are 'looking into possible deals' for Marquis and Gillingham's Tom Eaves.

The Black Cats are desperate to sign another striker in the final few days of the transfer window, following the departure of top scorer Josh Maja.

But when asked about Sunderland's reported interest in Marquis, McCann replied:

"We've heard nothing and hopefully it stays like that

“I think John wants to finish the leading goalscorer in League One. He wants to get as many goals as he can."

The Rovers boss did admit the 6 ft 1 striker could leave the Keepmoat Stadium in the summer, but doesn't expect a move before then.

“I don't think anyone would stand in John's way if a massive team in the Championship came in for him at the end of the season," said McCann

“Now, the club don't need to sell and the only focus is to get in that top six.

“We want to do it with John here.”

One man who has signed for Sunderland is midfielder Grant Leadbitter, who finally completed his move from Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who came through the Black Cats' academy, will join Jack Ross' side on a two-and-a-half year deal, following a six-year spell at the Riverside.

Speaking to safc.com about the move, Leadbitter said: "I’m here to do a job, here to help the club,

"That’s the most important message for me to get across. Obviously I love the club for sentimental reasons but I’ve come back here to do a job, to help the club. It’s one game at a time, keep winning games. That’s how you get promoted.

"It’s been really tough [the last couple of years]. I think every Sunderland fan feels that but all that has got to be put to bed.

"The manager and the players have done unbelievably to put that to bed, the excitement around the city is great and long may that continue."