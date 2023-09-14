Watch more videos on Shots!

Adana Demirspor have agreed a deal to sign former Sunderland loanee Edouard Michut on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Reports in France on deadline day suggested that Sunderland were looking to re-sign Michut after the midfielder spent the 2022-23 Championship season on loan at the Stadium of Light. However, the player stayed put at PSG.

Michut's contract at PSG runs until 2025 but the Frenchman is unlikely to break into the first-team set-up as things stand. The France youth international made 28 appearances whilst Sunderland.

The player has been part of a group training away from Luis Enrique’s senior squad in Paris with Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler in a group dubbed the "undesirables".