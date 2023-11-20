The latest transfer gossip sees Sunderland linked with three January signings ahead of the window.

Sunderland are back in action next Saturday in the Championship against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park following the international break.

The Black Cats won their last outing 3-1 at the Stadium of Light against Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City and currently sit sixth in the table on 26 points.

The January transfer window is just around the corner for clubs with the football world flying through November at an alarmingly fast rate.

Sunderland, though, have been linked with a triple incoming deal in the past couple of days - here, we take you through everything you need to know:

Kwame Poku

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Peterborough United winger Kwame Poke.

It has been suggested that that Sunderland, West Brom, Millwall, Ipswich, Bristol City and Stoke are among the clubs looking at the 22-year-old.

The Ghana international has done well for Posh in League One this season, Poku's side are currently fifth in the league with the player having scored six goals and provided six assists.

Nathaniel Adjei

Sunderland and Middlesbrough are locked in a 'transfer race' for Nathaniel Adjei - with Championship rivals Preston North End also said to be interested.

The 21-year-old Ghanian defender is attracting interest from Championship clubs, according to national reports.

They state that the trio of second-tier clubs want the defender to help bolster their respective promotion pushes as they eye a spot in the 20-team Premier League.

It is also said that Rangers have sent scouts to watch Adjei, who plays for Hammarby IF in Allsvenskan, Sweden.

Luciano Rodriguez

Reports say that Sunderland are keen on a deal for Luciano Rodriguez from Liverpool of Montevideo.

It has been claimed that Sunderland chief Stuart Harvey has been scouting the striker, who is seen as a potential replacement for Ross Stewart, who departed for Southampton last summer in a big-money move.

The deal to take Stewart to St Mary's brought in around £10million to the coffers at the Stadium of Light, with reports suggesting that Rodriguez could cost around £8million.