Sunderland AFC transfer news: Striker departs Wearside as Jack Ross provides Josh Maja update

Andrew Nelson has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a permanent deal, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Nelson, who was out of contract at Sunderland this summer, has signed for Dundee for an undisclosed fee.

The striker had been on the radar of a number of clubs this month with the forward available following a successful loan spell at National League North side Darlington after returning from a bad foot injury.

That loan spell proved a success with Nelson building his match fitness and scoring six goals in five games.

A Sunderland statement read: “The 21-year old Academy graduate has made the move to the Scottish Premiership outfit on a permanent basis, for an undisclosed fee.

“Sunderland AFC wishes Andrew the very best at his new club and in his future career.”

Dundee, joint-second lowest scorers, currently prop up the Scottish Premiership, with just two wins and 10 points from 21 games.

They are four points from safety.

Meanwhile, Jack Ross has suggested one 'potential solution' to Josh Maja's ongoing contract saga could be a loan return to the Stadium of Light if sold this month.

The Sunderland boss is desperate for clarity over the youngster's future either way.

Maja has been heavily linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic this week, but Ross has reiterated that nobody has come forward with a 'concrete' proposal to sign the striker.

The 20-year-old's future has been heavily placed under the spotlight after he turned down a much-improved contract offer at the Stadium of Light a fortnight ago.

And a host of sides are thought to be keen to prise Maja away from Wearside, with the youngster potentially able to move for a minimal fee in the summer once his contract expires.

But there has been plenty of speculation surrounding a January exit - but Ross says nothing is forthcoming on that front.

He is, however, keen to see the situation resolved one way or another in the near future.

"I've been quite stoic in saying that I just continue as is," he said.

"Like everybody, I would rather know with clarity how the situation is and how it will unfold.

"I think that's of benefit not just to me as a manager, but to everybody at the club.

"It has dragged on a little bit and I do think we need to seek a solution one way or another.

"In terms of the speculation, that's exactly what it is. There's no concrete offer or interest that we've been made aware of from other clubs.

"That's not to say there isn't or that it hasn't been communicated to Josh by other parties, because that happens in the game.

"But from our point as a club, we've had no communication."