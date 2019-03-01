Sunderland AFC transfer news: Victor Anichebe discusses the prospect of a Stadium of Light return

Ex-Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe wouldn't rule out a return to the club - but feels they don't need him at this moment in time.

Anichebe, who joined the Black Cats on a short-term deal under David Moyes, has spoken out on his time on Wearside and his affection towards the club.

The Nigerian became a terrace favourite during his time in the North East, netting three times following a string of committed performances.

But the 30-year-old now finds himself out of contract and eyeing a new club.

And speaking to Football League World, the striker discussed the possibility of one day returning to the Stadium of Light.

"I think at the moment they’ve got enough so I wouldn’t say that they need me right now,” he admitted.

“But I do really like the club.

“I don’t know. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Maxwell Statham.

The 18-year-old sees his current contract expire this season and, despite training with the first-team squad in recent weeks, Spurs have not handed the youngster a new deal.

That has alerted a host of clubs, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Norwich City believed to be keen.

And it's the Canaries who are believed to be in pole position to land Statham should he depart North London.