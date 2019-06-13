A former Sunderland man has been linked with a move this summer – just weeks after leaving the Stadium of Light.

Lewis Morgan enjoyed a half-season stint on loan with the Black Cats last season, as the young winger reunited with Jack Ross after a successful spell under the Sunderland boss at St Mirren.

And having left the club at the end of the 2018/19 season, Morgan may now be set for another move.

While keen to establish himself at Parkhead, reports from north of the border suggest that the wideman could be on the move this summer – with Motherwell keen on a deal.

The Scottish Sun claim that Morgan and fellow Celtic youngster Mikey Johnston could form part of the deal that looks set to take Well youngster David Turnbull to the Hoops.

Turnbull is set to make a £3million switch to Celtic Park this summer, and the report claims that one of Johnston and Morgan could head the other way on loan.

Meanwhile, a reported Sunderland target could be available as a free agent this summer.

The Black Cats were rumoured to be keen on Bolton defender Harry Brockbank as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

And when Bolton announced their list of contracted players, Brockbank’s name did not feature.

While that is no surprise – given that Bolton cannot offer the youngster a new contract while they remain in administration – it could open the door for clubs to swoop.

Sunderland, Brentford and Ipswich Town are all thought to be keen on the youngster this summer.