We’re into the final two weeks of the January transfer window – with in and outgoings still possible at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are still trying to make their first signing of the month, while they have been linked with several players in recent weeks. There has been interest in some of Sunderland’s first-team players, while some may be allowed to leave on loan. Here's a run-down of all the SAFC transfer stories during this month’s window so far: