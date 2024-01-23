We’re into the final two weeks of the January transfer window – with in and outgoings still possible at Sunderland.
The Black Cats are still trying to make their first signing of the month, while they have been linked with several players in recent weeks. There has been interest in some of Sunderland’s first-team players, while some may be allowed to leave on loan. Here's a run-down of all the SAFC transfer stories during this month’s window so far:
1. Kieffer Moore
Sunderland and Ipswich are said to have made loan offers for the Bournemouth striker, who has made just eight Premier League appearances off the bench this season. It seems the Black Cats are prepared to alter their transfer approach to try and sign the Wales international, yet Moore's wages, as well as the competition to sign him, will make it a difficult deal to pull off. Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. Jack Clarke
Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Clarke, after Sunderland knocked back Burnley's approach for the 23-year-old over the summer. Clarke hasn't pushed for a move away while the Black Cats don't feel they are in a position where they have to sell, with the winger under contract until 2026. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Liam Millar
It's been claimed Sunderland are interested in the 24-year-old winger as a long-term replacement for Jack Clarke. Millar has been a key player for Preston this season, while the Black Cats' are prioritising signing another striker and central midfielder this month. Photo: George Wood
4. Yann M'Vila
Reports in France claimed Sunderland were interested in re-signing Yann M'Vila, who is a free agent after leaving Greek club Olympiacos at the end of last season. When asked about the 33-year-old last week, Beale said: “Yann M’Vila? It’s nothing that I’ve discussed in house." Photo: Getty Images