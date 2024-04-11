Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have all but confirmed that next season’s kit supplier will be Hummel.

Speculation has been rife for some time that the Black Cats’ home and away shirts will be produced by Hummel from the start of next season with unconfirmed kits leaking on social media in recent months.

The Echo can confirm that the switch from Nike will be made from the 2024-25 season with one insider source describing the situation as one of the “worst kept secrets” surrounding the club.

Indeed, Sunderland all but confirmed the switch from Nike to Hummel ahead of next season and deployed a clever marketing tool ahead of the game against Leeds United in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The two clubs played out a goalless draw at Elland Road. Before the game, though, Sunderland’s social media channels posted images of stickers in the stadium which contained a QR code. When scanned, the code takes users to a web page with an image resembling Hummel kits of the past with the headline “The Legacy Continues”. Fans were then asked to input their details.

Hummel produced Sunderland’s home and away kits between 1988 and 1991 with fans keen on the retro look compared to Nike, who many supporters consider an uncreative choice.

