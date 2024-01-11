Sunderland and Derby County confirm Elliot Embleton January transfer decision

Sunderland and Derby County have confirmed that Elliot Embleton's loan spell has officially come to an end

Embleton went on loan to Derby after returning from a broken leg suffered in the latter stages of 2022 at Hull City, and made a quick impression before suffering a freak muscle injury when taking a corner at the end of a training session.

Embleton underwent surgery and returned to Wearside to begin his rehabilitation, but still technically remained on loan at Derby who continued to pay a portion of his wages. With the January window now open and Embleton still on the road to recovery, the agreement has officially been brought to an end.

A club statement said: "The Club can confirm that Elliot Embleton’s loan spell at Derby County has now concluded. The midfielder joined the Rams in September, but after suffering a thigh injury after two games, he underwent surgery before returning to Wearside to complete his rehabilitation.

"With the January transfer window now open, Embleton has formally returned to the Club as he continues his comeback to full fitness."

Sunderland remain hopeful that Embleton will be fit to return to action before the end of the campaign, though he will obviously need time to rebuild his match fitness after such a long spell on the sidelines. In their own statement, Derby County wished the 24-year-old all the best for his future career.

At the time of his injury in September, Derby boss Paul Warne said: "It is disappointing. We've built Elliot up really slowly, he's done his rehab and we've built his minutes up.