Both Sunderland and Middlesbrough are keen to bolster their squads before the transfer window closes on September 1. The Wearsiders have Ross Stewart and Everton loanee as striking options but recently missed out on ex-loanee Nathan Broadhead to Wigan Athletic.

Behind the strikers, Sunderland have Elliot Embleton, Alex Pritchard, Lynden Gooch, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Leon Dajaku and Jack Diamond on their books.

Reports also state that Sunderland’s bid for Moreno, 25, to Manchester City was “insufficient”. The Black Cats and City did business last summer when Callum Doyle arrived on a season-long loan.

Lommel's Marlos Moreno celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between SK Lommel and Westerlo, Sunday 14 March 2021 in Lommel, on day 23 of the 'Proximus League' 1B second division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO YORICK JANSENS (Photo by YORICK JANSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Moreno has not yet featured Manchester City, despite having been at the club since 2016. The winger has been loaned out seven times and has featured for clubs Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal and Belgium.