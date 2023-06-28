The American company has produced Sunderland's strips since 2020, with the agreement having now been extended with some added changes to the retail side of Sunderland's operation, which will now essentially be outsourced.

Part of the new deal will see Just Sport Group lead the club's retail operation (online and in-person) taking it out of Sunderland's hands. Previously, the selling of home, away and training strips was handled in-house by the club.

Sunderland supporters have been advised that the existing online store and Stadium of Light store will be closed from 5pm on Tuesday, June 27 until 10am on Thursday, July 6. Sunderland also say that this season's home and away shirts shall be revealed upon the re-opening of the stores.

"We have enjoyed a successful partnership with the Just Sport Group and Nike over the past three years, so we are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with a world-renowned brand that is also embedded within the North East," Sunderland's chief operating officer Steve Davison said.

"Following regular dialogue with our supporters' groups and the wider fan base, we recognised the importance of improving our retail experience this summer and we look forward to supporting the Just Sport Group in delivering an enhanced service throughout the next four years."

Peter Crawford, chairman of the Just Sport Group added: "Alongside Nike, the Just Sport Group are delighted to extend our agreement with Sunderland AFC for the next four years and we look forward with excitement to developing our partnership further during this next phase of our relationship.