Sunderland have announced the signing of 20-year-old centre-back Jenson Seelt from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on a five-year contract.

The defender underwent a medical on Wearside this week and with personal terms agreed upon, Seelt is now a Sunderland player

The centre-back has only made one senior appearance for PSV’s senior side but played 33 times for the club’s under-21s team in the Dutch second division during the 2022/23 campaign.

Seelt’s arrival will further strengthen Sunderland’s centre-back options, with Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien already at the club.

“It feels great to be here," Seelt said. "Sunderland is a big club and this is a big opportunity for me, so I can’t wait to get started. I’m the type of defender who likes to play with the ball at my feet, but I also enjoy an aerial duel and making tackles.

"I’m ready for the challenge and I’m looking forward to playing at the Stadium of Light in front of the supporters.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Jenson is a player that we have been tracking for some time and he’s gained invaluable experience at senior level over the past two seasons, regularly playing in the Dutch second tier and being part of PSV’s senior matchday squad.

"Naturally comfortable in possession, he also possesses some great defensive attributes that will help him adapt to our playing identity and Championship football. He is excited to get started and we are delighted to welcome him to SAFC.”